Contrasting of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (HPE) and Its Competitors

We are comparing Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (NYSE:HPE) and its rivals on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They are Communication Equipment companies, competing one another.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

84.7% of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 54.76% of all Communication Equipment’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has 0.1% of its shares held by company insiders versus an average of 11.00% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

On first table we have Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its peers’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 0.00% 1.40% 0.50% Industry Average 4.18% 33.29% 7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

The following data compares Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its peers’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company N/A 15 14.27 Industry Average 68.17M 1.63B 102.47

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently lower P/E ratio Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is more affordable than its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company 1 0 0 1.00 Industry Average 1.00 2.00 2.15 2.69

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company currently has a consensus target price of $13, suggesting a potential downside of -5.93%. The rivals have a potential upside of 69.92%. The research analysts’ view based on the results shown earlier is that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s peers are looking more favorable than the company itself.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company -2.51% -5.09% -8.99% -7.41% -6.99% 8.78% Industry Average 4.47% 8.55% 13.81% 23.14% 34.90% 33.68%

For the past year Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company was less bullish than its peers.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company are 0.9 and 0.8. Competitively, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s rivals have 3.45 and 2.74 for Current and Quick Ratio. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s peers have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company.

Volatility & Risk

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is 58.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the company has a beta of 1.58. In other hand, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s peers have beta of 1.05 which is 4.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company’s peers beat Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company on 7 of the 6 factors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides technology solutions to business and public sector enterprises. It operates through Enterprise Group, Software, Enterprise Services, and Financial Services segments. The Enterprise Group segment offers industry standard servers and mission-critical servers to address the array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including 3PAR StoreServ, StoreOnce, all-flash arrays, and software defined and StoreVirtual products; wireless local area network equipment, mobility and security software, switches, routers, and network management products; and support and technology consulting services. The Software segment offers software to capture, store, explore, analyze, protect, and share information and insights within and outside organizations; HP Vertica, an analytics database technology for machine, structured, and semi-structured data; and HP IDOL, an analytics tool for human information, as well as solutions for archiving, data protection, eDiscovery, information governance, and enterprise content management. This segment also provides application delivery management, enterprise security, and IT operations management software products. The Enterprise Services segment offers technology consulting, outsourcing, and support services in infrastructure, applications, and business process domains within traditional and strategic enterprise service (SES) offerings, which include analytics and data management, security, and cloud services. The Financial Services segment provides leasing, financing, IT consumption and utility programs, and asset management services. The company markets and sells its products through resellers, distribution partners, original equipment manufacturers, independent software vendors, systems integrators, and advisory firms. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.