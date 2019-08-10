Contrasting of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|21
|1.40
|N/A
|1.28
|15.81
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|44
|1.02
|N/A
|1.79
|26.63
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Seacor Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream Partners LP. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hess Midstream Partners LP is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Seacor Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|0.00%
|13.9%
|2.5%
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|0.00%
|4.8%
|2.2%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Seacor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Seacor Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hess Midstream Partners LP.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is given Hess Midstream Partners LP and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 48.92% upside potential and an average target price of $27.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares and 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hess Midstream Partners LP
|-1.32%
|2.49%
|-8.65%
|-4.45%
|-9.31%
|18.73%
|Seacor Holdings Inc.
|-3.19%
|-0.23%
|8.08%
|14.11%
|-10.92%
|28.76%
For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Seacor Holdings Inc.
Summary
Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Hess Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 11 factors.
