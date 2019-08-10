Contrasting of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will compare them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.40 N/A 1.28 15.81 Seacor Holdings Inc. 44 1.02 N/A 1.79 26.63

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Seacor Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hess Midstream Partners LP. The business with the lower P/E out of the two companies is considered for more affordable of the two firms currently. Hess Midstream Partners LP is trading at a lower P/E ratio than Seacor Holdings Inc., indicating that it is currently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.8% 2.2%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Seacor Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.8. Seacor Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is given Hess Midstream Partners LP and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Hess Midstream Partners LP has a 48.92% upside potential and an average target price of $27.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares and 94.1% of Seacor Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders held roughly 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP’s shares. Competitively, Seacor Holdings Inc. has 3.7% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Seacor Holdings Inc. -3.19% -0.23% 8.08% 14.11% -10.92% 28.76%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP’s stock price has smaller growth than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Hess Midstream Partners LP on 8 of the 11 factors.