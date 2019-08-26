Contrasting of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Its Peers

As Oil & Gas Equipment & Services company, Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) is competing with its rivals based on the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Hess Midstream Partners LP has 50.2% of its shares held by institutional investors versus an average of 64.73% institutional ownership for its rivals. 0.4% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.23% of all Oil & Gas Equipment & Services companies shares are held by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.90% 2.50% Industry Average 2.08% 24.78% 8.61%

Valuation & Earnings

The following data compares Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP N/A 21 15.81 Industry Average 49.44M 2.38B 69.61

Hess Midstream Partners LP has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower P/E ratio which is presently more affordable in contrast to its peers.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.39 1.76 2.58

The potential upside of the rivals is 47.37%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hess Midstream Partners LP and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Industry Average 5.12% 6.58% 10.34% 19.55% 24.64% 36.00%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP was less bullish than its rivals.

Liquidity

Hess Midstream Partners LP has a Current Ratio of 1 and a Quick Ratio of 1. Competitively, Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.59 and has 1.99 Quick Ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals have better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Dividends

Hess Midstream Partners LP does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 7 of the 6 factors Hess Midstream Partners LP’s rivals beat Hess Midstream Partners LP.