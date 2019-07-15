Contrasting of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

We will be contrasting the differences between Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 21 1.70 N/A 1.27 15.91 Energy Transfer LP 15 0.70 N/A 1.39 10.75

Table 1 highlights Hess Midstream Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Energy Transfer LP is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hess Midstream Partners LP. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s current price-to-earnings ratio is higher than that of Energy Transfer LP, which means that it is the expensive of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Energy Transfer LP 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP are 1 and 1. Competitively, Energy Transfer LP has 1.1 and 0.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Energy Transfer LP’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Hess Midstream Partners LP and Energy Transfer LP are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 1 0 2.00 Energy Transfer LP 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of Hess Midstream Partners LP is $27, with potential upside of 29.31%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 49.7% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.3% of Energy Transfer LP are owned by institutional investors. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 2.8% are Energy Transfer LP’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -2.55% -8.16% -5.59% -6.29% 0.5% 19.38% Energy Transfer LP -0.93% -3.05% 0.81% -4.6% -10.11% 13.1%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP has stronger performance than Energy Transfer LP

Summary

Hess Midstream Partners LP beats Energy Transfer LP on 9 of the 11 factors.

Energy Transfer LP provides diversified energy-related services in the United States. It owns and operates approximately 7,900 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 11,800 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. The company sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies. It owns and operates natural gas and natural gas liquid (NGL) gathering pipelines, as well as natural gas processing plants, treating facilities, and conditioning facilities in Texas, New Mexico, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, and Louisiana; natural gas gathering, oil pipeline, and oil stabilization facilities in South Texas; a natural gas gathering system in Ohio; and transportation and supply of water to natural gas producers in Pennsylvania. The company also owns approximately 4,300 miles of NGL pipelines, 5 NGL and propane fractionation facilities, and NGL storage facilities with aggregate working storage capacity of approximately 53 million barrels. It also sells gasoline, middle distillates, and motor fuel at retail, as well as crude oil, NGLs, and refined products; operates convenience stores; and distributes motor fuels and other petroleum products. The company provides natural gas compression services; treating services, such as carbon dioxide and hydrogen sulfide removal, natural gas cooling, dehydration, and British thermal unit management services; and manages coal and natural resources properties, as well as sells standing timber, leases coal-related infrastructure facilities, collects oil and gas royalties, and generates a total of 75 megawatts electrical power. The company was formerly known as Energy Transfer Equity, L.P. and changed its name to Energy Transfer LP in October 2018. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Dallas, Texas.