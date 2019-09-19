Contrasting of Hess Midstream Partners LP (HESM) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD)

Since Hess Midstream Partners LP (NYSE:HESM) and Cactus Inc. (NYSE:WHD) are part of the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Midstream Partners LP 20 1.55 N/A 1.28 15.81 Cactus Inc. 33 3.67 N/A 0.81 36.08

Demonstrates Hess Midstream Partners LP and Cactus Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Cactus Inc. is observed to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hess Midstream Partners LP. Currently more affordable of the two stocks is the business with a lower P/E ratio. Hess Midstream Partners LP has been trading at a lower P/E ratio than Cactus Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Midstream Partners LP 0.00% 13.9% 2.5% Cactus Inc. 0.00% 34.5% 10.6%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hess Midstream Partners LP is 1 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Cactus Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Cactus Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hess Midstream Partners LP.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hess Midstream Partners LP and Cactus Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Midstream Partners LP 0 0 1 3.00 Cactus Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The upside potential is 22.82% for Hess Midstream Partners LP with consensus price target of $24. Competitively the consensus price target of Cactus Inc. is $40, which is potential 31.23% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Cactus Inc. looks more robust than Hess Midstream Partners LP as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 50.2% of Hess Midstream Partners LP shares and 0% of Cactus Inc. shares. Hess Midstream Partners LP’s share owned by insiders are 0.4%. Competitively, 0.3% are Cactus Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Midstream Partners LP -1.32% 2.49% -8.65% -4.45% -9.31% 18.73% Cactus Inc. -5.74% -10.27% -15.82% -9.94% -8.65% 7.15%

For the past year Hess Midstream Partners LP was more bullish than Cactus Inc.

Summary

Cactus Inc. beats Hess Midstream Partners LP on 9 of the 11 factors.

Cactus, Inc. designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees. It also provides field services, such as 24-hour service crews to assist with the installation, maintenance, and safe handling of the wellhead and pressure control equipment, as well as repair services for equipment that it sells or rents. The company sells or rents its products for onshore unconventional oil and gas wells that are utilized during the drilling, completion, and production phases of its customers' wells. It operates 14 service centers in the United States, as well as a service center in Eastern Australia. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.