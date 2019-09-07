Contrasting of Hess Corporation (HES) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC)

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Tengasco Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TGC), both competing one another are Independent Oil & Gas companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 2.91 N/A -0.62 0.00 Tengasco Inc. 1 1.16 N/A 0.02 37.10

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Tengasco Inc. 0.00% 3.4% 2.4%

Risk & Volatility

Hess Corporation is 96.00% more volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 1.96. Competitively, Tengasco Inc.’s beta is 0.54 which is 46.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Hess Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.6. Competitively, Tengasco Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.8 and has 6.2 Quick Ratio. Tengasco Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hess Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is delivered Hess Corporation and Tengasco Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 3 2.75 Tengasco Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 12.43% for Hess Corporation with consensus price target of $72.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hess Corporation and Tengasco Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 96.2% and 53% respectively. Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 0.8%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.5% of Tengasco Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Tengasco Inc. 4.65% -14.28% -33.15% -16.63% -23.41% -21.89%

For the past year Hess Corporation has 60.1% stronger performance while Tengasco Inc. has -21.89% weaker performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 9 factors Tengasco Inc. beats Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Tengasco, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, explores for and produces oil and natural gas in the United States. It primarily holds interests in the oil and gas properties located in Kansas. As of December 31, 2016, the company had 177 producing oil wells, 23 shut-in wells, and 38 active disposal wells. It also operates treatment and delivery facilities in Church Hill, Tennessee for the extraction of methane gas from a landfill for sale as natural gas and for the generation of electricity. The company was formerly known as Onasco Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Tengasco, Inc. in 1995. Tengasco, Inc. was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.