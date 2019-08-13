Contrasting of Hess Corporation (HES) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU)

Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Rosehill Resources Inc. (NASDAQ:ROSEU) have been rivals in the Independent Oil & Gas for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 60 2.85 N/A -0.62 0.00 Rosehill Resources Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -0.99 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Hess Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Hess Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Rosehill Resources Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Hess Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Rosehill Resources Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 6.89% for Hess Corporation with consensus price target of $65.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hess Corporation and Rosehill Resources Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 96.2% and 0%. 0.8% are Hess Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Rosehill Resources Inc. -16.51% 2.05% -69.01% -67.01% 0% 12.94%

For the past year Hess Corporation was more bullish than Rosehill Resources Inc.

Summary

Hess Corporation beats Rosehill Resources Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.