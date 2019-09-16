Contrasting of Hess Corporation (HES) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL)

We are contrasting Hess Corporation (NYSE:HES) and Brigham Minerals Inc. (NYSE:MNRL) on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Independent Oil & Gas companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hess Corporation 61 2.96 N/A -0.62 0.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 21 51.12 N/A 0.62 34.76

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hess Corporation and Brigham Minerals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hess Corporation 0.00% -1.9% -0.9% Brigham Minerals Inc. 0.00% 7.9% 5.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hess Corporation is 1.7 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.6. The Current Ratio of rival Brigham Minerals Inc. is 4.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 4.3. Brigham Minerals Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hess Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Hess Corporation and Brigham Minerals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hess Corporation 0 0 3 3.00 Brigham Minerals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus target price of Hess Corporation is $76.67, with potential upside of 21.27%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 96.2% of Hess Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 27.9% of Brigham Minerals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.8% of Hess Corporation’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 1.2% of Brigham Minerals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hess Corporation 7% 0.89% 2.74% 20.23% 0.25% 60.1% Brigham Minerals Inc. -1.33% -1.11% 5.41% 0% 0% 7.68%

For the past year Hess Corporation was more bullish than Brigham Minerals Inc.

Summary

Brigham Minerals Inc. beats on 6 of the 9 factors Hess Corporation.

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Bakken Midstream. It is also involved in crude oil and natural gas gathering, processing of natural gas and the fractionation of natural gas liquids, transportation of crude oil by rail car, terminaling and loading crude oil and natural gas liquids, and the storage and terminating of propane primarily in the Bakken and Three Forks Shale plays in the Williston Basin area of North Dakota. The company operates primarily in the United States, Denmark, Equatorial Guinea, the Joint Development Area of Malaysia/Thailand, Malaysia, and Norway. As of December 31, 2016, it had total proved reserves of 1,109 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in New York, New York.