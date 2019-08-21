Contrasting of Heska Corporation (HSKA) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)

Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Medical Laboratories & Research. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 81 4.71 N/A 0.55 145.71 Psychemedics Corporation 12 0.99 N/A 0.71 12.62

In table 1 we can see Heska Corporation and Psychemedics Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Psychemedics Corporation appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Heska Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. Heska Corporation is thus currently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 0.00% 3.9% 3% Psychemedics Corporation 0.00% 19.1% 13.8%

Volatility and Risk

Heska Corporation has a beta of 1 and its 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Psychemedics Corporation has a 0.68 beta and it is 32.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heska Corporation has a Current Ratio of 2.7 and a Quick Ratio of 1.5. Competitively, Psychemedics Corporation’s Current Ratio is 3.2 and has 3.2 Quick Ratio. Psychemedics Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heska Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Heska Corporation and Psychemedics Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 1 2 2.67 Psychemedics Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Heska Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 30.34% and an $96.67 average price target.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heska Corporation and Psychemedics Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 90.5% and 59.3%. Insiders held 3% of Heska Corporation shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 5.4% of Psychemedics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Psychemedics Corporation 5.5% -9.08% -15.88% -51.6% -56.85% -43.23%

For the past year Heska Corporation’s stock price has smaller decline than Psychemedics Corporation.

Summary

Heska Corporation beats Psychemedics Corporation on 7 of the 11 factors.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine. The company offers its services to employers for applicant and employee testing; treatment professionals, law enforcement agencies, school administrators, and parents concerned about their childrenÂ’s drug use; and Fortune 500 companies and small to mid-size corporations. Psychemedics Corporation was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Acton, Massachusetts.