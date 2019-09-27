Contrasting of Heska Corporation (HSKA) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX)

We are contrasting Heska Corporation (NASDAQ:HSKA) and Anixa Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIX) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Medical Laboratories & Research companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heska Corporation 71 25.50 6.74M 0.55 145.71 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 4 0.00 18.38M -0.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Heska Corporation and Anixa Biosciences Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heska Corporation and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heska Corporation 9,456,994.53% 3.9% 3% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 444,917,818.50% -306.1% -260.2%

Volatility & Risk

Heska Corporation has a 1 beta, while its volatility is 0.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s 25.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.75 beta.

Liquidity

Heska Corporation’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 1.5. On the competitive side is, Anixa Biosciences Inc. which has a 4.7 Current Ratio and a 4.7 Quick Ratio. Anixa Biosciences Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Heska Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Heska Corporation and Anixa Biosciences Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heska Corporation 0 1 1 2.50 Anixa Biosciences Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heska Corporation’s upside potential currently stands at 3.62% and an $71.5 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 90.5% of Heska Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 6.4% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 3% of Heska Corporation’s share are owned by insiders. Insiders Comparatively, owned 5.6% of Anixa Biosciences Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heska Corporation -1.54% -4.69% 8.21% -18.69% -17.88% -6.92% Anixa Biosciences Inc. 1.74% 29.92% 5.87% -8.4% 41.27% 19.04%

For the past year Heska Corporation has -6.92% weaker performance while Anixa Biosciences Inc. has 19.04% stronger performance.

Summary

Heska Corporation beats Anixa Biosciences Inc. on 7 of the 12 factors.

Heska Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Core Companion Animal Health; and Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products. The Core Companion Animal Health segment offers Element DC and DRI-CHEM 7000 veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; HT5 and HEMATRUE veterinary hematology analyzers to measure white and red blood cell count, platelet count, and hemoglobin levels in animals; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; and IV pumps. This segment also provides veterinary imaging instruments and services, such as digital radiography solutions and ultrasound systems, as well as sells mobile digital radiography products; point-of-care heartworm diagnostic test products for dogs and cats; TRI-HEART Plus Chewable Tablets for the preventive treatment of canine heartworm infection, and treatment and control of ascarid and hookworm infections; and allergy products and services, including ALLERCEPT definitive allergen panels. The Other Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals and Products segment offers bovine vaccines; biological and pharmaceutical products for other animal health companies; and various turnkey services comprising research, licensing, production, labeling, and packaging, as well as provides validation support and distribution services. The company sells its products to veterinarians through a field organization, a telephone sales force, and independent third-party distributors, as well as trade shows, print advertising, and other distribution relationships. The company was formerly known as Paravax, Inc. and changed its name to Heska Corporation in 1995. Heska Corporation was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Loveland, Colorado.

Anixa Biosciences, Inc. develops, acquires, and licenses emerging technologies in the areas of biotechnology. The company develops Cchek, a platform for non-invasive blood tests for the early detection of various cancers, including breast, lung, colon, melanoma, ovarian, liver, thyroid, pancreatic, appendiceal, uterine, osteosarcoma, leiomyosarcoma, liposarcoma, vulvar, and prostate cancer. It also develops immuno-therapy drugs for the treatment of cancer. The company was formerly known as ITUS Corporation and changed its name to Anixa Biosciences, Inc. in October 2018. Anixa Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in San Jose, California.