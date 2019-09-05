Contrasting of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ), both competing one another are REIT – Hotel/Motel companies. We will compare their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 17 1.06 N/A -0.36 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 18 1.69 N/A 0.75 22.92

In table 1 we can see Hersha Hospitality Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) and RLJ Lodging Trust (NYSE:RLJ)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 0.00% 0% 0% RLJ Lodging Trust 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility & Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s 1.27 beta indicates that its volatility is 27.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, RLJ Lodging Trust’s beta is 1.32 which is 32.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and RLJ Lodging Trust.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0.00 RLJ Lodging Trust 0 1 2 2.67

On the other hand, RLJ Lodging Trust’s potential upside is 25.97% and its average price target is $21.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust shares are owned by institutional investors while 94% of RLJ Lodging Trust are owned by institutional investors. About 1.7% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 1.2% of RLJ Lodging Trust’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% RLJ Lodging Trust -1.76% -2.43% -5.83% -7% -22.37% 5.37%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust has -10.95% weaker performance while RLJ Lodging Trust has 5.37% stronger performance.

Summary

RLJ Lodging Trust beats Hersha Hospitality Trust on 6 of the 6 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.

RLJ Lodging Trust is an independent equity real estate investment trust. The firm also manages real estate funds. It invests in the real estate markets of the United States. The firm primarily invests in premium-branded, focused service, and compact full-service hotels. RLJ Lodging Trust was launched in 2000 and is domiciled in Bethesda, Maryland.