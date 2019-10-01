Contrasting of Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) and Its Peers

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT) is a company in the REIT – Hotel/Motel industry and that’s how we contrast it to its peers. The comparing will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of Hersha Hospitality Trust’s shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 74.50% of all REIT – Hotel/Motel’s companies shares are held by institutional investors. On other hand Hersha Hospitality Trust has 1.7% of its shares held by company insiders and an average of 5.35% insiders ownership for its peers.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hersha Hospitality Trust and its peers’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hersha Hospitality Trust 254,945,054.95% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 14.41% 15.34% 4.60%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Hersha Hospitality Trust and its peers’ .

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hersha Hospitality Trust 37.12M 15 0.00 Industry Average 139.46M 967.65M 20.22

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Hersha Hospitality Trust and its peers.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hersha Hospitality Trust 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.00 1.00 2.15

As a group, REIT – Hotel/Motel companies have a potential upside of 32.95%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hersha Hospitality Trust and its peers.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hersha Hospitality Trust -6.24% -4.93% -17.18% -16.07% -26.46% -10.95% Industry Average 2.20% 5.85% 7.37% 18.47% 5.12% 12.74%

For the past year Hersha Hospitality Trust had bearish trend while Hersha Hospitality Trust’s peers had bullish trend.

Volatility and Risk

Hersha Hospitality Trust has a beta of 1.27 and its 27.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Hersha Hospitality Trust’s peers are 14.17% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.14 beta.

Dividends

Hersha Hospitality Trust does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hersha Hospitality Trust’s competitors beat Hersha Hospitality Trust on 4 of the 4 factors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust, a real estate investment trust, engages in the ownership and operation of mid scale limited service hotels in the Eastern United States. As of June 30, 2005, it owned interests in 35 hotels, including 4 hotels owned through joint ventures in Pennsylvania, New York, New Jersey, Maryland, Georgia, Connecticut, and Massachusetts. The company has elected to be taxed as a REIT under the Internal Revenue Code. As a REIT, Hersha would not be subject to income tax to the extent it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New Cumberland, Pennsylvania.