Contrasting of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (PSV) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN)

Both Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. (NYSE:PSV) and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRIN) are Shipping companies, competing one another. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 3 1.38 N/A -30.19 0.00 Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 5 0.31 N/A -1.08 0.00

In table 1 we can see Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. 0.00% -142.8% -71.1% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. are 0.1 and 0.1. Competitively, Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has 2.2 and 2 for Current and Quick Ratio. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. and Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 29.9%. Insiders Competitively, owned 22.7% of Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd. -10.18% -13.22% -47.76% -26.01% -76.3% -39.05% Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. -1.83% 24.85% 16.4% -8.4% -57.2% -3.56%

For the past year Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.

Summary

On 6 of the 7 factors Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. beats Hermitage Offshore Services Ltd.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd., an international shipping company, owns, charters-in, and operates a fleet of drybulk carriers and tankers. The company operates in two businesses, Drybulk Carriers and Tankers. It operates a fleet of 25 owned drybulk carriers and 7 long-term chartered-in drybulk carriers that transport a range of bulk and breakbulk commodities, including ores, coal products, grains, forestry products, steel products, and fertilizers. The company also operates a fleet of 12 owned tankers and 3 long-term chartered-in tankers, which carry petroleum products, petrol, diesel, jet fuel, and naptha, as well as heavy fuel oil; and low hazard chemical products comprising liquid bulk vegetable oils. Its customers include trading houses, mining companies, industrial manufacturing companies, and oil companies, as well as traders of grains, steel, and forestry products. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Singapore. Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd.(NasdaqGS:GRIN) operates independently of Grindrod Limited as of June 18, 2018.