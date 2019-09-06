Contrasting of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC)

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) and Westamerica Bancorporation (NASDAQ:WABC) have been rivals in the Regional – Pacific Banks for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp 12 3.51 N/A 0.89 13.96 Westamerica Bancorporation 62 8.20 N/A 2.80 22.88

Demonstrates Heritage Commerce Corp and Westamerica Bancorporation earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation. Westamerica Bancorporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heritage Commerce Corp. The business with a lower P/E ratio is currently more affordable of the two stocks. Heritage Commerce Corp’s currently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 10.7% 1.2% Westamerica Bancorporation 0.00% 11.7% 1.3%

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce Corp is 18.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.82 beta. From a competition point of view, Westamerica Bancorporation has a 0.95 beta which is 5.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Heritage Commerce Corp and Westamerica Bancorporation are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 91.7% respectively. Insiders held 3% of Heritage Commerce Corp shares. Comparatively, Westamerica Bancorporation has 4.03% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp 0.41% 0.65% -0.08% -6.07% -19.44% 9.08% Westamerica Bancorporation 1.54% 1.7% 1.02% 2.63% 6.82% 15.12%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp’s stock price has smaller growth than Westamerica Bancorporation.

Summary

Westamerica Bancorporation beats on 10 of the 9 factors Heritage Commerce Corp.

Westamerica Bancorporation operates as a bank holding company for Westamerica Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and commercial customers in Northern and Central California. The company accepts various deposit products, including retail savings and checking accounts; interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits; money market checking deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as invests in securities. Its loan portfolio includes commercial, commercial real estate, real estate construction, residential real estate, and consumer installment loans, as well as other loans primarily comprising indirect automobile loans. The company operates through 85 branch offices in 21 counties. The company was formerly known as Independent Bankshares Corporation and changed its name to Westamerica Bancorporation in 1983. Westamerica Bancorporation was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.