Contrasting of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Its Competitors

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

73.7% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Heritage Commerce Corp has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

On first table we have Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heritage Commerce Corp 0.00% 7.00% 0.80% Industry Average 30.13% 11.01% 1.24%

Earnings & Valuation

In next table we are contrasting Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Heritage Commerce Corp N/A 13 13.60 Industry Average 123.78M 410.81M 14.16

Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heritage Commerce Corp 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 0.00 1.00 1.43 2.44

The potential upside of the competitors is 66.29%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heritage Commerce Corp -1.47% -3.6% -12.11% -16.44% -27.97% 6.26% Industry Average 1.88% 2.81% 4.87% 7.10% 7.24% 11.01%

For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than its competitors.

Volatility and Risk

Heritage Commerce Corp is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Heritage Commerce Corp’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Heritage Commerce Corp does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 6 of the 5 factors Heritage Commerce Corp’s rivals beat Heritage Commerce Corp.