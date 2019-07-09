Contrasting of Heritage Commerce Corp (HTBK) and Its Competitors

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) is a company in the Regional – Pacific Banks industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
73.7% of Heritage Commerce Corp’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.62% of all Regional – Pacific Banks’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Heritage Commerce Corp has 2.5% of its shares owned by company insiders and an average of 2.80% insiders ownership for its rivals.
Profitability
On first table we have Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0.00%
|7.00%
|0.80%
|Industry Average
|30.13%
|11.01%
|1.24%
Earnings & Valuation
In next table we are contrasting Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals’ top-line revenue, net income and valuation.
|Net Income
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|N/A
|13
|13.60
|Industry Average
|123.78M
|410.81M
|14.16
Heritage Commerce Corp has lower revenue and P/E Ratio than its rivals. The business has a lower price-to-earnings ratio which is currently more affordable in compare to its rivals.
Analyst Ratings
Table 3 shows breakdown of recent ratings for Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Industry Average
|0.00
|1.00
|1.43
|2.44
The potential upside of the competitors is 66.29%.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Heritage Commerce Corp and its rivals.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heritage Commerce Corp
|-1.47%
|-3.6%
|-12.11%
|-16.44%
|-27.97%
|6.26%
|Industry Average
|1.88%
|2.81%
|4.87%
|7.10%
|7.24%
|11.01%
For the past year Heritage Commerce Corp was less bullish than its competitors.
Volatility and Risk
Heritage Commerce Corp is 14.00% less volatile than S&P 500 because the stock has a beta of 0.86. In other hand, Heritage Commerce Corp’s competitors have beta of 0.86 which is 14.14% less volatile than S&P 500.
Dividends
Heritage Commerce Corp does not pay a dividend.
Summary
On 6 of the 5 factors Heritage Commerce Corp’s rivals beat Heritage Commerce Corp.
