Contrasting of Hercules Capital Inc. (HTGC) and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

As Mortgage Investment companies, Hercules Capital Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) and Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hercules Capital Inc. 13 5.85 N/A 1.40 9.28 Hilltop Holdings Inc. 21 1.52 N/A 1.44 15.77

Table 1 demonstrates Hercules Capital Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Hercules Capital Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower P/E ratio. Hercules Capital Inc.’s presently lower P/E ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hercules Capital Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hercules Capital Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.00% 8.1% 1.2%

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Hercules Capital Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hercules Capital Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Hercules Capital Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -13.53% and an $11.5 average price target. Hilltop Holdings Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $26 average price target and a 5.26% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hilltop Holdings Inc. looks more robust than Hercules Capital Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hercules Capital Inc. and Hilltop Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 38.23% and 63.6%. 3.53% are Hercules Capital Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Hilltop Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hercules Capital Inc. -0.15% 1.17% 0.46% 0.15% -3.91% 17.55% Hilltop Holdings Inc. 0.8% 6.23% 9.67% 22.26% 8.67% 27.2%

For the past year Hercules Capital Inc. has weaker performance than Hilltop Holdings Inc.

Summary

Hilltop Holdings Inc. beats on 11 of the 11 factors Hercules Capital Inc.

Hercules Capital, Inc., formerly known as Hercules Technology Growth Capital, Inc., is a business development company specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancings and established-stage companies. The firm provides growth capital financing solutions for capital extension; management buy-out and corporate spin-out financing solutions; company, asset specific, or intellectual property acquisition; convertible, subordinated and/or mezzanine loans; domestic and international expansion; vendor financing; revenue acceleration by sales and marketing development, and manufacturing expansion. It provides asset-based financing with a focus on cash flow; accounts receivable facilities; equipment loans/leases; equipment acquisition; facilities build-out and/or expansion; working capital revolving lines of credit; inventory. The firm also provides bridge financing to IPO or mergers and acquisitions or technology acquisition; dividend recapitalizations and other sources of investor liquidity; cash flow financing to protect against share price volatility; competitor acquisition; pre-IPO financing for extra cash on the balance sheet; public company financing to continue asset growth and production capacity; public company financing to continue asset growth and production capacity; short-term bridge financing; and strategic and intellectual property acquisition financings. It also focuses on customized financing solutions, seed and early stage financing. The firm invests primarily in structured debt with warrants and, to a lesser extent, in senior debt and equity investments. The firm generally seeks to invest in companies that have been operating for at least six to 12 months prior to the date of their investment. It prefers to invest in technology, energy technology, and life sciences. Within technology the firm focuses on advanced specialty materials and chemicals; communication and networking, consumer and business products; consumer products and services, digital media and consumer internet; electronics and computer hardware; enterprise software and services; healthcare services; information services; internet consumer and business services; media, content and information; mobile; resource management; security software; semiconductors; semiconductors and hardware; and software sector. Within energy technology, it invests in agriculture; clean technology; energy and renewable technology, fuels and power technology; geothermal; smart grid and energy efficiency and monitoring technologies; solar; and wind. Within life sciences, the firm invests in biopharmaceuticals; biotechnology tools; diagnostics; drug discovery, development and delivery; medical devices and equipment; surgical devices; therapeutics; pharma services; and specialty pharmaceuticals. It also invests in educational services. The firm invests primarily in United States based companies and considers investment in the West Coast, Mid-Atlantic regions, Southeast and Midwest; particularly in the areas of software, biotech and information services. It invests generally between $1 million to $40 million in companies with revenues of $10 million to $200 million, generating EBITDA of $2 million to $15 million, focused primarily on business services, communications, electronics, hardware, and healthcare services. The firm invests primarily in private companies but also have investments in public companies. For equity investments, the firm seeks to represent a controlling interest in its portfolio companies which may exceed 25% of the voting securities of such companies. The firm seeks to invest a limited portion of its assets in equipment-based loans to early-stage prospective portfolio companies. These loans are generally for amounts up to $3.0 million but may be up to $15.0 million for certain energy technology venture investments. The firm allows certain debt investments have the right to convert a portion of the debt investment into equity. It also co-invests with other private equity firms. The firm seeks to exit its investments through initial public offering, a private sale of equity interest to a third party, a merger or an acquisition of the company or a purchase of the equity position by the company or one of its stockholders. The firm has structured debt with warrants which typically have maturities of between two and seven years with an average of three years; senior debt with an investment horizon of less than three years; equipment loans with an investment horizon ranging from three to four years; and equity related securities with an investment horizon ranging from three to seven years. Hercules Capital, Inc. was founded in December 2003 and is based in Palo Alto, California with additional offices in North America.

Hilltop Holdings Inc. provides business and consumer banking services in Texas, California, Florida, Ohio, Washington, Arizona, Maryland, North Carolina, and other states. Its Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, and loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial, industrial, and single family residential mortgage loans. This segment also provides term finance on commercial real estate properties; construction finance; treasury management; and check cards, safe deposit boxes, Internet banking, bill pay, overdraft, and automated teller machine services. In addition, it offers wealth and investment management services, including estate planning, management and administration, investment portfolio management, employee benefit accounts, and individual retirement accounts. Its Broker-Dealer segment advises on public finance; trades and underwrites U.S. government and government agency bonds, corporate and municipal bonds, mortgage-backed, asset and commercial mortgage-backed securities, and structured products; provides asset and liability management advisory, structured asset and liability, commodity hedging advisory, clearing, and securities lending services; and operates as a securities broker. The companyÂ’s Mortgage Origination segment offers fixed rate conventional and adjustable rate mortgages, jumbo loans, and federal housing administration and veteran affairs loans. Its Insurance segment provides personal product line comprising homeowners, dwelling fire, manufactured home, flood, and vacant policies; and commercial lines that include commercial multi-peril, builders risk, builders risk renovation, sports liability, and inland marine policies. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.