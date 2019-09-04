Contrasting of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (HLF) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

We will be comparing the differences between Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) and Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Personal Products industry.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 46 1.00 N/A 2.11 19.46 Edgewell Personal Care Company 35 0.71 N/A 1.62 18.75

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Edgewell Personal Care Company. Edgewell Personal Care Company is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. When company has higher price-to-earnings means it is more expensive than its counterpart currently. Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Edgewell Personal Care Company, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0.00% -43.1% 11.4% Edgewell Personal Care Company 0.00% 4.5% 2%

Risk and Volatility

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a 0.42 beta, while its volatility is 58.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Edgewell Personal Care Company is 18.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.82 beta.

Liquidity

1.2 and 0.9 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. Its rival Edgewell Personal Care Company’s Current and Quick Ratios are 2 and 1.2 respectively. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Edgewell Personal Care Company can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00 Edgewell Personal Care Company 0 3 1 2.25

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. has a consensus price target of $48.25, and a 37.86% upside potential. Competitively Edgewell Personal Care Company has a consensus price target of $39.25, with potential upside of 39.04%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Edgewell Personal Care Company is looking more favorable than Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. and Edgewell Personal Care Company has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 96% and 98.1%. About 4.2% of Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% are Edgewell Personal Care Company’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. 2.91% -3.71% -23.61% -30.37% -21.05% -30.42% Edgewell Personal Care Company 3.79% 10.94% -24.13% -22.27% -42.83% -18.53%

For the past year Herbalife Nutrition Ltd.’s stock price has bigger decline than Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Summary

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. beats on 9 of the 12 factors Edgewell Personal Care Company.

Herbalife Ltd., a nutrition company, develops and sells weight management, healthy meals and snacks, sports and fitness, energy and targeted nutritional products, and personal care products. It offers science-based products in four principal categories, including weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. The companyÂ’s weight management product portfolio includes meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products comprise dietary and nutritional supplements containing herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; and outer nutrition products consist of facial skin, body, and hair care products. It also provides literature, promotional, and other materials, including start-up kits, sales tools, and educational materials. The company offers its products through retail stores, sales representatives, sales officers, and independent service providers. It operates in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company was founded in 1980 and is based in George Town, the Cayman Islands.

Edgewell Personal Care Company manufactures and markets personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care, and infant care categories the United States and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care, and All Other. It offers Schick and Wilkinson Sword razor systems, including razor handles and refillable blades, and disposable shave products for men and women; and shave preparation products, such as shaving gels and creams under the Edge, Skintimate, and Shave Guard brands. The company also manufactures, distributes, and sells private label and value-priced wet shaving disposable razors, shaving systems, and replacement blades under a retailer's store name or under the Personna name. In addition, it provides sun care products comprising protection, sport, kids, baby, tanning, and after sun products, as well as hand wipes and household gloves under the Banana Boat, Hawaiian Tropic, Wet Ones, and Playtex brands; and feminine care products consisting of tampons, pads, and liners under the Playtex, Stayfree, Carefree, o.b., and Playtex Sport brand names. Further, the company offers infant care products, such as bottles, cups, and mealtime products under the Playtex brand; OrthoPro and Binky pacifiers; diaper disposal systems under the Playtex Diaper Genie brand; and diaper pail units and refill liners under the Diaper Genie brand, as well as markets Litter Genie, a waste disposal solution for cat owners. It sells its products through direct sales force, distributors, and wholesalers, as well as through retail locations and e-commerce. The company was formerly known as Energizer Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Edgewell Personal Care Company in June 2015. Edgewell Personal Care Company was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Chesterfield, Missouri.