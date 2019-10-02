Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Selecta Biosciences Inc. 2 0.00 27.92M -2.52 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,915,410.19% 0% -179.1% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 1,547,671,840.35% -563.6% -102.2%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Selecta Biosciences Inc. is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Selecta Biosciences Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 57.4% of Selecta Biosciences Inc. shares. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Selecta Biosciences Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Selecta Biosciences Inc. 8.43% 2.27% -17.81% 3.45% -85.15% -32.33%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. was more bearish than Selecta Biosciences Inc.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors Selecta Biosciences Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Selecta Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. Its lead product candidate is SEL-212, which is in phase I/II clinical trials for the treatment of refractory and chronic tophaceous gout. Selecta Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Watertown, Massachusetts.