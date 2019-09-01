Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 11 186.00 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -40.8% -32.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. -10.55% -11.49% 9.33% 36.22% 58.11% 63.74%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.