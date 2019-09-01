Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|11
|186.00
|N/A
|-1.94
|0.00
Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-40.8%
|-32.5%
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. has 5 and 5 for Current and Quick Ratio. Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 99.4% of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 5.9% are Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 2.1% are Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
|Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.
|-10.55%
|-11.49%
|9.33%
|36.22%
|58.11%
|63.74%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.
Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing peptide-based chemical entities to address various unmet medical needs. It primarily focuses on developing oral peptide drugs. The companyÂ’s lead product candidates include PTG-100, an oral alpha-4-beta-7 integrin-specific antagonist that is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PTG-200, an interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist, which is under pre-clinical development stage for the treatment of IBD. It is also developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic peptide that is in pre-clinical development stage to treat iron overload disorders, such as b-Thalassemia, hereditary hemochromatosis, and sickle cell disease. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Milpitas, California.
