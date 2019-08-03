Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY)

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:ONCY) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 4 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 2 0.00 N/A -0.78 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. 0.00% -216.9% -98.6%

Volatility and Risk

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00% which is less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Oncolytics Biotech Inc.’s 2.05 beta is the reason why it is 105.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.6 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.6. The Current Ratio of rival Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.4. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Oncolytics Biotech Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 2.5% respectively. Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.9%. Competitively, Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has 1.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Oncolytics Biotech Inc. -17.28% -20.71% -30.21% -31.63% -71.79% -25.97%

For the past year Oncolytics Biotech Inc. has weaker performance than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Oncolytics Biotech Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Oncolytics Biotech Inc., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of cancer. The company is developing REOLYSIN, an immuno-oncology viral-agent that comprises three programs: chemotherapy combinations to trigger selective tumor lysis; immune modulator combinations to facilitate innate immune responses; and immuno-therapy combinations to produce adaptive immune responses. It has a research collaboration with Keck School of Medicine of University of Southern California using pelareorep in combination with Keytruda, Velcade, and dexamethasone to treat multiple myeloma; and a clinical collaboration with SOLTI breast cancer research. Oncolytics Biotech Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.