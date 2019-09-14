Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN)

This is therefore a comparing of the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 10.53 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Novan Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

0.6 and 0.6 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. Its rival Novan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Novan Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares and 5.5% of Novan Inc. shares. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Competitively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 5 of the 6 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.