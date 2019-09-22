Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-86.02
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|13
|0.00
|N/A
|-34.26
|0.00
Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|-179.1%
|Immunic Inc.
|0.00%
|-235.3%
|-182.3%
Volatility & Risk
A 0.96 beta indicates that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta which is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Immunic Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 185.51%.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-2.31%
|-26%
|-73.51%
|-84.34%
|-94.14%
|-85.01%
|Immunic Inc.
|1.94%
|21.1%
|2.94%
|71.52%
|-95.65%
|83.31%
For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.