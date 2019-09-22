Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Immunic Inc. 13 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Volatility & Risk

A 0.96 beta indicates that Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. From a competition point of view, Immunic Inc. has a 3.72 beta which is 272.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Immunic Inc. has 7 and 7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Immunic Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Immunic Inc.’s average target price is $40, while its potential upside is 185.51%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 57.5% and 1.6% respectively. Insiders held 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Immunic Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Immunic Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.