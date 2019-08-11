Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA)

Both Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -86.02 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.35 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% -179.1% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -88% -58.4%

Risk & Volatility

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 0.96 beta, while its volatility is 4.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Chiasma Inc.’s 12.00% volatility makes it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 1.12 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 0.6 and 0.6. Competitively, Chiasma Inc. has 1.9 and 1.9 for Current and Quick Ratio. Chiasma Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 3 3.00

On the other hand, Chiasma Inc.’s potential upside is 149.90% and its consensus target price is $12.67.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Chiasma Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 57.5% and 76.5%. Insiders owned roughly 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 6.21% of Chiasma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Chiasma Inc. -15.54% -31.12% -5.51% 58.67% 292.14% 76.53%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Chiasma Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Chiasma Inc. beats Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 7 factors.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.