Contrasting of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (HEPA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA)

Since Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:HEPA) and Biofrontera AG (NASDAQ:BFRA) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3 0.00 3.05M -86.02 0.00 Biofrontera AG 14 0.00 10.26M -0.76 0.00

Table 1 highlights Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. and Biofrontera AG’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. 117,601,696.55% 0% -179.1% Biofrontera AG 72,304,439.75% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 57.5% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 2.04% of Biofrontera AG are owned by institutional investors. About 5.9% of Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 0.04% are Biofrontera AG’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.31% -26% -73.51% -84.34% -94.14% -85.01% Biofrontera AG -5.81% -11.18% 28.16% 14% 2.71% 32.89%

For the past year Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend while Biofrontera AG had bullish trend.

Summary

Biofrontera AG beats on 5 of the 8 factors Hepion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Biofrontera AG, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization pharmaceutical products for the treatment of dermatological conditions and diseases caused primarily by exposure to sunlight that result in sun damage to the skin. Its principal product is Ameluz, a prescription drug for the treatment of actinic keratosis. The company also offers BF-RhodoLED lamp, a photodynamic therapy for lesion-directed and field-directed treatment of actinic keratosis; and Belixos over-the-counter line of skin care cosmetics products. In addition, it is developing Ameluz for the treatment of basal cell carcinoma; BF-derm1 for the treatment of chronic and antihistamine-resistant urticaria; and BF-1 for the prophylactic treatment of migraine. The company offers its products primarily in the United States and Europe. Biofrontera AG has a collaboration and partnership agreement with Maruho Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Leverkusen, Germany.