Contrasting of Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (HCAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU)

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV (NASDAQ:HCAC) and AMCI Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:AMCIU), both competing one another are Conglomerates companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 10 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00 AMCI Acquisition Corp. 10 0.00 N/A -0.02 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and AMCI Acquisition Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.00% 0% 0% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV and AMCI Acquisition Corp. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 0% and 67.2%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV 0.4% 0.4% 0% 0% 0% 1.52% AMCI Acquisition Corp. 1.28% 1.07% 3.94% 0% 0% 3.52%

For the past year Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV’s stock price has smaller growth than AMCI Acquisition Corp.

Summary

AMCI Acquisition Corp. beats Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. IV on 3 of the 4 factors.

Hennessy Capital Acquisition Corp. III intends to acquire businesses or assets through merger, capital stock exchange, stock purchase, reorganization, and business combination. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Wilson, Wyoming.