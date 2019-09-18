Contrasting of Hennessy Advisors Inc. (HNNA) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)

As Asset Management businesses, Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hennessy Advisors Inc. 10 1.67 N/A 1.75 5.72 Cannae Holdings Inc. 27 1.65 N/A 0.42 68.44

In table 1 we can see Hennessy Advisors Inc. and Cannae Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Cannae Holdings Inc. appears to has lower earnings, but higher revenue than Hennessy Advisors Inc. The company that Currently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Hennessy Advisors Inc. has been trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Cannae Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more affordable of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Hennessy Advisors Inc. (NASDAQ:HNNA) and Cannae Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CNNE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hennessy Advisors Inc. 0.00% 19.2% 12.8% Cannae Holdings Inc. 0.00% 3.1% 2.2%

Risk and Volatility

Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a 0.86 beta, while its volatility is 14.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Cannae Holdings Inc.’s 0.8 beta is the reason why it is 20.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Hennessy Advisors Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.5 and a Quick Ratio of 3.5. Competitively, Cannae Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1 Quick Ratio. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Cannae Holdings Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 17.3% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares and 85.1% of Cannae Holdings Inc. shares. Insiders owned 29% of Hennessy Advisors Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.3% of Cannae Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hennessy Advisors Inc. -2.44% 2.77% 2.52% -14.89% -37.09% -0.1% Cannae Holdings Inc. 2.19% -0.38% 13.57% 53.91% 58.98% 69.1%

For the past year Hennessy Advisors Inc. has -0.1% weaker performance while Cannae Holdings Inc. has 69.1% stronger performance.

Summary

Hennessy Advisors Inc. beats on 6 of the 10 factors Cannae Holdings Inc.

Hennessy Advisors, Inc. is publicly owned investment manager. It provides its services to Hennessy Funds and investment companies. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm primarily invests in growth stocks of companies. It conducts in-house research to make its investments. Hennessy Advisors, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is based in Novato, California with additional offices in Boston, Massachusetts and Chapel Hill, North Carolina.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc. is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.