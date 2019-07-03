Contrasting of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (HEB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX)

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) and G1 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 8 26.00 N/A -0.23 0.00 G1 Therapeutics Inc. 20 0.00 N/A -2.57 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -127% -64.4% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -28.3% -27.2%

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. Its rival G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 30.2 and 30.2 respectively. G1 Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. and G1 Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.7% and 86.5%. 1.9% are Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.5% of G1 Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -3.95% 0.79% -37.62% -31.94% -48.93% -15.36% G1 Therapeutics Inc. 13.68% 35.75% 12.76% -47.95% -49.4% 24.13%

For the past year Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend while G1 Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

G1 Therapeutics Inc. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It is developing trilaciclib, an intravenous cyclin-dependent kinases (CDK) 4/6 inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/IIa clinical trials for patients with small cell lung cancer, as well as Phase II clinical trial for patients with triple-negative breast cancer; G1T38, an oral CDK4/6 inhibitor that is Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of breast cancer; and G1T48, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in preclinical development stage. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, North Carolina.