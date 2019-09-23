Contrasting of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (HMTV) and Its Rivals

As CATV Systems company, Hemisphere Media Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HMTV) is competing with its rivals based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 80.76% of all CATV Systems’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.2% of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 3.58% of all CATV Systems companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and its competitors’ return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0.00% -2.20% -1.00% Industry Average 169.09% 10.87% 3.31%

Earnings and Valuation

The following data compares Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and its competitors’ net income, top-line revenue and valuation.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Hemisphere Media Group Inc. N/A 13 0.00 Industry Average 391.66M 231.62M 57.94

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides breakdown of current ratings for Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hemisphere Media Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.33 1.67 2.00 2.36

The potential upside of the rivals is 81.26%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Hemisphere Media Group Inc. and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hemisphere Media Group Inc. -1.05% -6.17% -16.77% -5.45% 7.04% 1.4% Industry Average 0.83% 7.25% 16.86% 25.94% 37.70% 37.00%

For the past year Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.7 and a Quick Ratio of 3.7. Competitively, Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s rivals Current Ratio is 2.17 and has 2.14 Quick Ratio. Hemisphere Media Group Inc. has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s peers.

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.46 shows that Hemisphere Media Group Inc. is 54.00% less volatile than S&P 500. In other hand, Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s rivals have beta of 1.07 which is 6.56% more volatile than S&P 500.

Dividends

Hemisphere Media Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Hemisphere Media Group Inc.’s peers show that they’re better in 3 of the 4 indicators compared to the company itself.

Hemisphere Media Group, Inc. owns and operates Spanish-language cable and television broadcasting networks and a content platform in the United States and internationally. It operates Cinelatino, a cable movie network with approximately 20 million subscribers in the United States, Latin America, and Canada; and WAPA, a broadcast television network, as well as that produces television content. The company also distributes WAPA2 Deportes, a sports television network in Puerto Rico; and operates WAPA.TV, a broadband news and entertainment Website. In addition, the company operates WAPA America, a cable television network that serves 5.3 million subscribers in the United States; and Pasiones, a cable television network that offers telenovelas and serialized dramas to 17.8 million subscribers in the United States and Latin America. Further, it operates Centroamerica TV, a cable television network that offers news and entertainment, and soccer programming to 4.1 million subscribers in Central America; and Television Dominicana, a cable television network that provides news and entertainment, and professional winter baseball leagues to approximately 3.2 million subscribers in the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Coral Gables, Florida.