Contrasting of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH) compete against each other in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services sector. We will contrast them and contrast their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 7 1.68 N/A 0.22 35.75 Seacor Holdings Inc. 43 1.02 N/A 3.19 14.17

Table 1 highlights Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Seacor Holdings Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. When company has higher P/E means it is more expensive than its counterpart presently. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. is presently more expensive than Seacor Holdings Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Seacor Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CKH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 2% 1.3% Seacor Holdings Inc. 0.00% 9.2% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s current beta is 2.77 and it happens to be 177.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Seacor Holdings Inc.’s 22.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 which is a result of the 0.78 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Seacor Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s upside potential is 19.19% at a $10 consensus target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Seacor Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 99.8% and 95.1%. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 5.4%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 3.7% of Seacor Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 4.68% -2.25% 9.51% -4.4% -1.63% 44.73% Seacor Holdings Inc. 2.22% 5.1% 0.04% -7.9% -12.88% 21.97%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. was more bullish than Seacor Holdings Inc.

Summary

Seacor Holdings Inc. beats Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on 7 of the 11 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.