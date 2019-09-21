Contrasting of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (HLX) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB)

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. (NYSE:HLX) and Core Laboratories N.V. (NYSE:CLB) are two firms in the Oil & Gas Equipment & Services that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 8 1.67 N/A 0.19 45.39 Core Laboratories N.V. 55 3.12 N/A 2.02 24.81

Table 1 highlights Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. Core Laboratories N.V. appears to has higher revenue and earnings than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. The business that Presently has a higher price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more expensive of the two businesses. Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s currently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Core Laboratories N.V.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0.00% 1.7% 1.2% Core Laboratories N.V. 0.00% 48.9% 11.7%

Volatility and Risk

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 180.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 2.8 beta. Core Laboratories N.V.’s 89.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the stock’s 1.89 beta.

Analyst Ratings

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. and Core Laboratories N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Core Laboratories N.V. 0 2 1 2.33

Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s consensus target price is $10, while its potential upside is 20.77%. Competitively the consensus target price of Core Laboratories N.V. is $61.33, which is potential 25.62% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Core Laboratories N.V. seems more appealing than Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 98.4% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. shares and 0% of Core Laboratories N.V. shares. Insiders owned roughly 0.5% of Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 0.1% of Core Laboratories N.V.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. 2.1% 0.23% 9.91% 24.08% -14.7% 61.92% Core Laboratories N.V. -8.62% -5.12% -16.41% -26.45% -54.78% -15.91%

For the past year Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. has 61.92% stronger performance while Core Laboratories N.V. has -15.91% weaker performance.

Summary

Core Laboratories N.V. beats Helix Energy Solutions Group Inc. on 9 of the 11 factors.

Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty services to the offshore energy industry primarily in the Gulf of Mexico, North Sea, the Asia Pacific, and West Africa regions. It operates through three segments: Well Intervention, Robotics, and Production Facilities. The company engineers, manages, and conducts well construction, intervention, and abandonment operations in water depths ranging from 200 to 10,000 feet; and operates remotely operated vehicles (ROVs), trenchers, and ROVDrills for offshore construction, maintenance, and well intervention services. It also offers well intervention; intervention engineering; production enhancement; inspection, repair, and maintenance of production structures, trees, jumpers, risers, pipelines, and subsea equipment; and life of field support. In addition, the company provides reclamation and remediation services; well plugging and abandonment services; pipeline abandonment services; and site inspections. Further, it engages in the installation of subsea pipelines, flowlines, control umbilicals, manifold assemblies, and risers; burial of pipelines; installation and tie-in of riser and manifold assembly; commissioning, testing, and inspection activities; and provision of cable and umbilical lay, and connection services. Additionally, the company offers oil and natural gas processing services to oil and natural gas companies; and fast response system services. It serves independent oil and gas producers and suppliers, pipeline transmission companies, alternative energy companies, and offshore engineering and construction firms. The company was formerly known as Cal Dive International, Inc. and changed its name to Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. in March 2006. Helix Energy Solutions Group, Inc. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description, production enhancement, and reservoir management services to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Reservoir Description, Production Enhancement, and Reservoir Management. The Reservoir Description segment comprises the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples. This segment offers analytical and field services to characterize properties of crude oil and petroleum products to the oil and gas industry. The Production Enhancement segment includes services and products relating to reservoir well completions, perforations, stimulations, and production. This segment offers integrated services to evaluate the effectiveness of well completions and to develop solutions to enhance the effectiveness of enhanced oil recovery projects. The Reservoir Management segment combines and integrates information from reservoir description, as well as provides production enhancement services to increase the production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clientÂ’s reservoirs. The company markets and sells its products through a combination of sales representatives, technical seminars, trade shows, and print advertising, as well as through distributors. Core Laboratories N.V. was founded in 1936 and is based in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.