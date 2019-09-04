Contrasting of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

Both Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios Technologies Inc. 46 2.19 N/A 1.63 28.88 Parsons Corporation 35 0.87 N/A 8.01 4.58

Table 1 demonstrates Helios Technologies Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Parsons Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Helios Technologies Inc. is presently more expensive than Parsons Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios Technologies Inc. 0.00% 9.8% 5% Parsons Corporation 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Helios Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Parsons Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsons Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Helios Technologies Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios Technologies Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Parsons Corporation 0 1 2 2.67

Helios Technologies Inc. has a 1.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $42. Competitively the average target price of Parsons Corporation is $38.25, which is potential 14.56% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Parsons Corporation appears more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares and 8.7% of Parsons Corporation shares. 0.8% are Helios Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios Technologies Inc. -2.04% 0.45% -7.99% 34.98% -5.72% 41.49% Parsons Corporation -1.74% 0.27% 0% 0% 0% 22.08%

For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Parsons Corporation.

Summary

Helios Technologies Inc. beats Parsons Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.