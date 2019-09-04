Contrasting of Helios Technologies Inc. (HLIO) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN)

Both Helios Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) and Parsons Corporation (NYSE:PSN) are each other’s competitor in the Diversified Machinery industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|46
|2.19
|N/A
|1.63
|28.88
|Parsons Corporation
|35
|0.87
|N/A
|8.01
|4.58
Table 1 demonstrates Helios Technologies Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Parsons Corporation is observed to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Helios Technologies Inc. The company with a higher price-to-earnings ratio is presently more expensive of the two stocks. Helios Technologies Inc. is presently more expensive than Parsons Corporation, because it’s trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio.
Profitability
Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|0.00%
|9.8%
|5%
|Parsons Corporation
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Liquidity
Helios Technologies Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2 and a Quick Ratio of 1.1. Competitively, Parsons Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.2 and has 1.2 Quick Ratio. Helios Technologies Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Parsons Corporation.
Analyst Ratings
In next table is shown Helios Technologies Inc. and Parsons Corporation’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
|Parsons Corporation
|0
|1
|2
|2.67
Helios Technologies Inc. has a 1.38% upside potential and a consensus target price of $42. Competitively the average target price of Parsons Corporation is $38.25, which is potential 14.56% upside. The data provided earlier shows that Parsons Corporation appears more favorable than Helios Technologies Inc., based on analyst opinion.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 86.3% of Helios Technologies Inc. shares and 8.7% of Parsons Corporation shares. 0.8% are Helios Technologies Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 98.55% are Parsons Corporation’s share owned by insiders.
Performance
In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Helios Technologies Inc.
|-2.04%
|0.45%
|-7.99%
|34.98%
|-5.72%
|41.49%
|Parsons Corporation
|-1.74%
|0.27%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|22.08%
For the past year Helios Technologies Inc. was more bullish than Parsons Corporation.
Summary
Helios Technologies Inc. beats Parsons Corporation on 9 of the 12 factors.
