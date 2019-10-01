Contrasting of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD)

This is therefore a contrasting of the dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation in Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and Innodata Inc. (NASDAQ:INOD). The two are both Information Technology Services companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.00 1.87B -1.71 0.00 Innodata Inc. 1 0.00 23.46M -0.01 0.00

Demonstrates Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Innodata Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Innodata Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 74,800,000,000,000.00% 0% -171.7% Innodata Inc. 1,832,812,500.00% -0.6% -0.4%

Volatility & Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. is 49.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 0.51 beta. Innodata Inc.’s 0.72 beta is the reason why it is 28.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

0.7 and 0.7 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. Its rival Innodata Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.8 and 1.8 respectively. Innodata Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and Innodata Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 1.7% and 27.1%. Insiders owned roughly 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 4.3% are Innodata Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -4.35% -8.33% -45% -79.82% -99.73% -86.25% Innodata Inc. -10.07% 32.98% 9.65% -12.59% 6.84% -16.67%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Innodata Inc.

Summary

Innodata Inc. beats on 5 of the 9 factors Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Innodata Inc., a digital services and solutions company, provides technology solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Digital Data Solutions (DDS), Innodata Advanced Data Solutions (IADS), and Media Intelligence Solutions (MIS). The DDS segment produces and distributes e-books; develops new digital information products; and provides operational support services for existing digital information products and systems, including content aggregation, extraction, encoding, indexing and abstracting, fabrication, and distribution. The IADS segment offers services that enable clients in the financial services, insurance, medical, and healthcare sectors to enhance decision-support through digital technologies. This segment provides APS.Extract for use with life insurance underwriting and claims; and docGenix system that extracts and classifies data from unstructured legal documents to enhance an organizationÂ’s ability to analyze documentation and feed actionable data to downstream applications. The MIS segment provides media monitoring and analysis solutions, and professional services; and publishes Bulldog ReporterÂ’s Daily Dog, a daily e-newsletter; and Inside Health Media, a daily online newsletter, as well as offers media list and media intelligence services. This segmentÂ’s technology platform monitors, aggregates, analyzes, and shares content across social, traditional, and digital media. The company serves publishers, media and information companies, digital retailers, banks, insurance companies, government agencies, and other industries through its professional staff, senior management, and direct sales personnel. Innodata Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Ridgefield Park, New Jersey.