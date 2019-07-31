Contrasting of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (HMNY) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

Both Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMNY) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) are each other’s competitor in the Information Technology Services industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. N/A 0.02 N/A -1.71 0.00 CGI Inc. 71 0.00 N/A 3.18 22.57

In table 1 we can see Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and CGI Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0.00% 0% -171.7% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 49.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.51 beta. CGI Inc.’s 0.59 beta is the reason why it is 41.00% less volatile than S&P 500.

Liquidity

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor CGI Inc. are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. CGI Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. and CGI Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, CGI Inc.’s potential upside is 4.57% and its average price target is $83.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 1.7% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 70% of CGI Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held roughly 0.08% of Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.’s shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 12.4% of CGI Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. -6.25% -28.57% -62.73% -82.25% -100% -81.25% CGI Inc. 0.48% 1.47% 9.05% 15.85% 19.24% 17.21%

For the past year Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. has -81.25% weaker performance while CGI Inc. has 17.21% stronger performance.

Summary

CGI Inc. beats on 8 of the 9 factors Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc.

Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. provides a range of information technology (IT) consulting solutions, custom application development, and analytics services to Fortune 1000 companies and other organizations in the United States. Its services include application value management, application development, integration, independent validation, infrastructure, information management, and analytics services. The company supports various computer technology platforms and client IT projects using a range of third-party software applications. In addition, it develops RedZone Map, a GPS-driven real-time crime and navigation map application that provides users with real time crime data and a platform for alerting other users to criminal and other safety related occurrences in a navigation map format, as well as allows users to report a crime and upload videos of live incidents. Its clients operate in various industries, including banking, financial services, automotive, insurance, and healthcare. The company was formerly known as Helios and Matheson Information Technology Inc. and changed its name to Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. in May 2013. Helios and Matheson Analytics Inc. was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.