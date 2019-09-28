Contrasting of HEICO Corporation (HEI) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B)

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) and Moog Inc. (NYSE:MOG.B), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services. These factors are particularly influence the institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations of the two firms.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation 137 3.12 113.90M 2.16 63.43 Moog Inc. 82 0.00 33.08M 4.73 17.42

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies. Moog Inc. seems to has lower revenue, but higher earnings compared to HEICO Corporation. The business with a higher P/E ratio is currently more expensive of the two stocks. HEICO Corporation is currently more expensive than Moog Inc., because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 83,339,430.75% 20.5% 10.8% Moog Inc. 40,351,305.20% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 1 0 4 2.80 Moog Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average price target of HEICO Corporation is $157.4, with potential upside of 26.18%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

HEICO Corporation and Moog Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 63.3% and 0%. HEICO Corporation’s share held by insiders are 5.5%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -1.58% 3.01% 32.47% 65.54% 85.42% 76.5% Moog Inc. -14.21% -5.82% -2.02% -2.29% 28.15% 6.68%

For the past year HEICO Corporation was more bullish than Moog Inc.

Summary

On 13 of the 14 factors HEICO Corporation beats Moog Inc.

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components for aerospace and industrial original equipment manufacturers, and the United States government. This segment also distributes hydraulic, pneumatic, structural, mechanical, and electro-mechanical components for the commercial, regional, and general aviation markets; and offers repair and overhaul services for jet engine and aircraft component parts, avionics, instruments, composites, and flight surfaces of commercial airlines, as well as for avionics and navigation systems, subcomponents, and other instruments utilized on military aircrafts. Its Electronic Technologies Group segment provides electro-optical infrared simulation and test equipment; electro-optical laser products; electro-optical, microwave, and other power equipment; electromagnetic and radio interference shielding; high-speed interface products; high voltage interconnection devices; high voltage advanced power electronics; power conversion products; and underwater locator beacons. This segment also offers traveling wave tube amplifiers and microwave power modules; three-dimensional microelectronic and stacked memory products; harsh environment connectivity products and custom molded cable assemblies; radio frequency and microwave amplifiers, transmitters, and receivers; and high performance communications and electronic intercept receivers and tuners. The company serves the U.S. and foreign military agencies; prime defense contractors; and commercial and defense satellite and spacecraft equipment manufacturers. HEICO Corporation was founded in 1949 and is headquartered in Hollywood, Florida.