Contrasting of HEICO Corporation (HEI-A) and Its Peers

HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI.A) is a company in the Aerospace/Defense Products & Services industry and that’s how we compare it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0% of HEICO Corporation’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 67.87% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. 0% of HEICO Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 6.80% of all Aerospace/Defense Products & Services companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

On first table we have HEICO Corporation and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HEICO Corporation 0.00% 0.00% 0.00% Industry Average 34.31% 66.77% 8.56%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are contrasting HEICO Corporation and its rivals’ net income, valuation and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio HEICO Corporation N/A 87 43.49 Industry Average 624.82M 1.82B 28.93

HEICO Corporation has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With presently higher P/E ratio HEICO Corporation is more expensive than its peers.

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 shows breakdown of current ratings for HEICO Corporation and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HEICO Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Industry Average 1.40 2.13 2.56 2.53

The rivals have a potential upside of 52.51%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of HEICO Corporation and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HEICO Corporation -2.03% 1.3% 13.88% 23.92% 42.87% 38.06% Industry Average 5.74% 10.14% 23.01% 28.37% 38.04% 34.39%

For the past year HEICO Corporation was more bullish than its peers.

Dividends

HEICO Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

HEICO Corporation’s rivals show that they’re better in 4 of the 6 factors compared to the company itself.