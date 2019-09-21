Contrasting of Hecla Mining Company (HL) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Both Hecla Mining Company (NYSE:HL) and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) are Gold companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hecla Mining Company 2 1.70 N/A -0.13 0.00 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 36 4.21 N/A 0.51 72.17

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Hecla Mining Company and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hecla Mining Company 0.00% -3.7% -2.3% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0.00% -0.6% -0.3%

Risk & Volatility

A 0.97 beta indicates that Hecla Mining Company is 3.00% less volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s 96.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.04 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Hecla Mining Company is 0.4 while its Current Ratio is 1. Meanwhile, Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has a Current Ratio of 1.8 while its Quick Ratio is 1.4. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Hecla Mining Company.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hecla Mining Company and Newmont Goldcorp Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hecla Mining Company 1 2 1 2.25 Newmont Goldcorp Corporation 0 4 3 2.43

The upside potential is 18.18% for Hecla Mining Company with average target price of $2.34. Competitively the average target price of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation is $43.01, which is potential 7.96% upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Hecla Mining Company looks more robust than Newmont Goldcorp Corporation as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.7% of Hecla Mining Company shares and 73.7% of Newmont Goldcorp Corporation shares. Hecla Mining Company’s share held by insiders are 0.5%. Competitively, 0.2% are Newmont Goldcorp Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hecla Mining Company -7.96% 10.12% -11.06% -28.29% -40.89% -21.61% Newmont Goldcorp Corporation -7.07% -3.67% 20.45% 11.04% 1.91% 8.03%

For the past year Hecla Mining Company has -21.61% weaker performance while Newmont Goldcorp Corporation has 8.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Newmont Goldcorp Corporation beats on 9 of the 10 factors Hecla Mining Company.

Hecla Mining Company, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, acquires, develops, produces, and markets precious and base metal deposits worldwide. The company offers unrefined gold and silver bullion bars to precious metals traders; and lead, zinc, and bulk concentrates to custom smelters and brokers. It owns 100% interests in the Greens Creek mine located on Admiralty Island in Southeast Alaska; the Lucky Friday unit located in the Coeur dÂ’Alene mining district in northern Idaho; the Casa Berardi mine located in the Abitibi region of north-western Quebec, Canada; and the San Sebastian unit located in the state of Durango, Mexico. The company was founded in 1891 and is based in Coeur d'Alene, Idaho.

Newmont Mining Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the mining industry. The company primarily acquires, develops, explores for, and produces gold. It also explores for silver and copper properties. The companyÂ’s operations and/or assets are located in the United States, Australia, Peru, Indonesia, Ghana, and Suriname. As of December 31, 2016, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 68.5 million ounces and an aggregate land position of approximately 23,000 square miles. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, Colorado.