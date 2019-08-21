Contrasting of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI)

Both Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and Donaldson Company Inc. (NYSE:DCI) compete on a level playing field in the Diversified Machinery industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.59 N/A -0.32 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 50 2.18 N/A 2.46 20.31

Table 1 demonstrates Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Donaldson Company Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Donaldson Company Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% Donaldson Company Inc. 0.00% 35.5% 14.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. is 2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.9. The Current Ratio of rival Donaldson Company Inc. is 2.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.8. Donaldson Company Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and Donaldson Company Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00 Donaldson Company Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of Donaldson Company Inc. is $49, which is potential 0.80% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares and 83.2% of Donaldson Company Inc. shares. Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 55.19%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Donaldson Company Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% Donaldson Company Inc. -0.72% -1.58% -5.56% 5.29% 6.48% 15.12%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has stronger performance than Donaldson Company Inc.

Summary

Donaldson Company Inc. beats Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Donaldson Company, Inc. manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems. This segment sells its products to original equipment manufacturers (OEM) in the construction, mining, agriculture, aerospace, defense, and truck markets; and to independent distributors, OEM dealer networks, private label accounts, and large equipment fleets. The Industrial Products segment provides dust, fume, and mist collectors; compressed air purification systems; air filtration systems for gas turbines; polytetrafluoroethylene membrane-based products; and specialized air and gas filtration systems for applications, including hard disk drives and semi-conductor manufacturing. This segment sells its products to various dealers, distributors, OEMs of gas-fired turbines, and OEMs and end-users requiring filtration solutions and replacement filters. Donaldson Company, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is based in Minneapolis, Minnesota.