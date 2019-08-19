Contrasting of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (HEBT) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK)

Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. (NASDAQ:HEBT) and CynergisTek Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CTEK) are two firms in the Diversified Machinery that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 1 1.33 N/A -0.32 0.00 CynergisTek Inc. 5 0.42 N/A 0.11 39.08

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and CynergisTek Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. and CynergisTek Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0% CynergisTek Inc. 0.00% 84.9% 39.8%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 1.1% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. shares and 26% of CynergisTek Inc. shares. About 55.19% of Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 1.4% are CynergisTek Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. -3.26% 25.47% 113.8% 119.35% 3.77% 144.33% CynergisTek Inc. -9.94% -12.16% -10.32% -9.17% 10.65% -10.13%

For the past year Hebron Technology Co. Ltd. has 144.33% stronger performance while CynergisTek Inc. has -10.13% weaker performance.

Summary

CynergisTek Inc. beats on 6 of the 8 factors Hebron Technology Co. Ltd.

Hebron Technology Co., Ltd., through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and installs valves, pipe fittings, and other products primarily for use in pharmaceutical engineering construction in the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China. The company offers diaphragm valves, angle seat valves, sanitary centrifugal and liquid-ring pumps, clean-in-place return pumps, sanitary ball valves, and sanitary pipe fittings. It also provides pipeline design, installation, construction, ongoing maintenance, and after-sales services. The company offers its fluid equipment and installation services for use the pharmaceutical, biological, food and beverage, and other clean industries. Hebron Technology Co., Ltd. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Wenzhou, the PeopleÂ’s Republic of China.

Cynergistek, Inc. operates as a cybersecurity, privacy, and compliance consulting firm in healthcare industry. The company offers solutions to help organizations measure privacy, security, and compliance programs against regulatory requirements, as well as assists in developing risk management practices. Its security services include risk assessment, technical security assessment, baseline security assessment, information security program assessment, print security assessment, vulnerability testing, architecture assessment, penetration testing, social engineering and phishing, and RiskSonar assessment tools. The companyÂ’s privacy services comprise privacy program assessment, managed privacy monitoring, and policy and procedure development services; and compliance and audit services. It also provides managed services, such as compliance assist partner program, compliance assist partner program for business associates, managed document services, annual technical testing program, managed privacy monitoring services, and vendor security management services; and professional services consisting of remediation services, program development, strategic staffing, and virtual CISO managed services. The company was formerly known as Auxilio, Inc. and changed its name to Cynergistek, Inc. in September 2017. Cynergistek, Inc. is based in Mission Viejo, California.