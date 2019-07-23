Contrasting of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA)

We are contrasting Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VRCA) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.38 N/A -0.72 0.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 11 0.00 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% -69.9% -49.6% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 5.9 and 5.9 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 27.7 and 27.7 respectively. Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Heat Biologics Inc. and Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential currently stands at 1,303.51% and an $8 average target price. On the other hand, Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 97.63% and its average target price is $20. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst opinion.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 16.2% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 33.6% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders held 4.1% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 43.7% of Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. -14.37% -21.25% -36.55% -44.18% -39.17% -10% Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. -2.63% -10.28% -25.22% -22.85% 0% 13.5%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -10% weaker performance while Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 13.5% stronger performance.

Summary

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Inc. develops and commercializes dermatological treatments in the United States. The company is advancing its lead product VP-102, a proprietary topical therapy, in various common skin indications, including Molluscum contagiosum and Verruca Vulgaris. It is also developing 2 Phase 3 trials in molluscum contagiosum under NCT03377803 and NCT03377790. The company is headquartered in West Chester, Pennsylvania.