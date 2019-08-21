Contrasting of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Rafael Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:RFL) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.89 N/A -0.19 0.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 18 59.03 N/A -0.08 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Rafael Holdings Inc. 0.00% -3.3% -2.9%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Heat Biologics Inc. is 5.7 while its Current Ratio is 5.7. Meanwhile, Rafael Holdings Inc. has a Current Ratio of 15 while its Quick Ratio is 15. Rafael Holdings Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Rafael Holdings Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The consensus price target of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,315.93%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Heat Biologics Inc. and Rafael Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 10.9% and 36.3% respectively. Insiders held 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.59% of Rafael Holdings Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Rafael Holdings Inc. -2.59% -23.36% 27.78% 21.34% 126.97% 161.03%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. has -27.53% weaker performance while Rafael Holdings Inc. has 161.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Rafael Holdings Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Rafael Holdings, Inc. holds commercial real estate assets. The company, through its subsidiaries, focuses on the development and commercialization of oncology drugs. Rafael Holdings, Inc. is based in Newark, New Jersey.