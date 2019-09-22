Contrasting of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX)

As Biotechnology companies, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CYTX) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.93 N/A -0.19 0.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. N/A 0.00 N/A -1.49 0.00

Demonstrates Heat Biologics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Heat Biologics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -277.6% -57.3%

Volatility and Risk

Heat Biologics Inc.’s volatility measures that it’s 83.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 due to its 1.83 beta. Competitively, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. is 94.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 1.94 beta.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 5.7 while its Quick Ratio is 5.7. On the competitive side is, Cytori Therapeutics Inc. which has a 0.5 Current Ratio and a 0.3 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Cytori Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc.’s upside potential is 1,303.51% at a $8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 4.8% of Cytori Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 3.62% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares. Competitively, 1.96% are Cytori Therapeutics Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Cytori Therapeutics Inc. -12.55% -15.29% -33.32% -40.32% -71.15% -28.38%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. was less bearish than Cytori Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Heat Biologics Inc. beats Cytori Therapeutics Inc. on 8 of the 8 factors.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. develops cellular therapeutics for specific diseases and medical conditions. The company primarily provides Cytori Cell Therapy, which is in Phase III pivotal clinical trial for the treatment of impaired hand function in scleroderma. It also offers Celution System devices, proprietary enzymes, and sterile consumable sets that are used at the point-of-therapeutic application or at an off-site processing center; and StemSource cell and tissue banking systems, as well as surgical accessories and instruments. The company also provides ATI-0918, a liposomal encapsulation of doxorubicin for use in treating breast cancer, ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and KaposiÂ’s Sarcoma; and ATI-1123, a liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer, breast cancer, squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck cancer, gastric adenocarcinoma, and hormone refractory prostate cancer. It serves hospitals, clinics, physicians, researchers, and other customers for commercial and research purposes through direct sales force, third-party distributors, independent sales representatives, and partners worldwide. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.