Contrasting of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Avid Bioservices Inc. (NASDAQ:CDMOP), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 26 4.22 N/A -0.16 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Avid Bioservices Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for Heat Biologics Inc. and Avid Bioservices Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Avid Bioservices Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Heat Biologics Inc. has an average target price of $8, and a 1,329.85% upside potential.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 0.72% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share held by insiders. Insiders Competitively, held 7.06% of Avid Bioservices Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Avid Bioservices Inc. -1.25% 0.15% 5.01% 7.76% 6.86% 7.76%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Avid Bioservices Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 4 of the 6 factors Avid Bioservices Inc. beats Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.