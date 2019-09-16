Contrasting of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of the two firms.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.91 N/A -0.19 0.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 8 5.94 N/A -2.19 0.00

Table 1 highlights Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0.00% -170.2% -52%

Risk and Volatility

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 2.35 beta and it is 135.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and has 2.5 Quick Ratio. Heat Biologics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$8 is Heat Biologics Inc.’s average price target while its potential upside is 1,309.19%. Meanwhile, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s average price target is $18, while its potential upside is 69.65%. The information presented earlier suggests that Heat Biologics Inc. looks more robust than Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.4% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 3.62%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 22.3% of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. 15.34% 43.26% 85.93% 172.2% 69.28% 200.44%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Heat Biologics Inc. beats Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.

Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. operates as an RNA medicines company. Its RNA therapeutics platforms could be applied in various types of RNA medicines, including small interfering RNA, messenger RNA, replicon RNA, antisense RNA, microRNA, and gene editing therapeutics. The company owns LUNAR lipid-mediated delivery and Unlocked Nucleomonomer Agent (UNA) technology, including UNA Oligomers, which are covered by its patent portfolio, including 120 patents and patent applications issued in the United States, Europe, Japan, China, and other countries. Its proprietary UNA technology is used to target individual genes in the human genome, as well as viral genes, and other species for therapeutic purposes. The company develops novel RNA therapeutics through its partnerships with Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc., part of the Janssen Pharmaceutical Companies of Johnson & Johnson, Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited, Synthetic Genomics Inc., and Cystic Fibrosis Foundation Therapeutics Inc. Arcturus Therapeutics Ltd. has a strategic collaboration with CureVac AG to jointly discover, develop, and commercialize novel messenger RNA therapeutics. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.