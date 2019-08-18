Contrasting of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heat Biologics Inc. 1 3.86 N/A -0.19 0.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 4 1.20 N/A 0.10 39.39

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heat Biologics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0.00% 2.2% 1.7%

Volatility & Risk

Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heat Biologics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00 Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,328.57%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heat Biologics Inc. 23.53% 1.47% -33% -49.95% -65.01% -27.53% Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation -3.98% 4.32% -8.31% 30.41% -5.28% 55.02%

For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.