Contrasting of Heat Biologics Inc. (HTBX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC)

As Biotechnology businesses, Heat Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation (NASDAQ:AGTC), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|1
|3.86
|N/A
|-0.19
|0.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|4
|1.20
|N/A
|0.10
|39.39
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heat Biologics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0.00%
|2.2%
|1.7%
Volatility & Risk
Heat Biologics Inc. has a 1.83 beta, while its volatility is 83.00%, thus making it more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation has a 2.51 beta and it is 151.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.
Liquidity
Heat Biologics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 5.7 and a Quick Ratio of 5.7. Competitively, Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s Current Ratio is 10.9 and has 10.9 Quick Ratio. Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Heat Biologics Inc.
Analyst Ratings
Ratings and Recommendations for Heat Biologics Inc. and Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
The average target price of Heat Biologics Inc. is $8, with potential upside of 1,328.57%.
Institutional and Insider Ownership
Institutional investors owned 10.9% of Heat Biologics Inc. shares and 55.1% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation shares. 3.62% are Heat Biologics Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.5% of Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Heat Biologics Inc.
|23.53%
|1.47%
|-33%
|-49.95%
|-65.01%
|-27.53%
|Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation
|-3.98%
|4.32%
|-8.31%
|30.41%
|-5.28%
|55.02%
For the past year Heat Biologics Inc. had bearish trend while Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation had bullish trend.
Summary
Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation beats on 7 of the 9 factors Heat Biologics Inc.
Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. Its product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Durham, North Carolina.
