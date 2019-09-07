Contrasting of Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Both Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and UMB Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:UMBF) compete on a level playing field in the Regional – Southwest Banks industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 2.92 N/A 3.66 13.16 UMB Financial Corporation 66 3.13 N/A 3.86 17.67

In table 1 we can see Heartland Financial USA Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation. UMB Financial Corporation is observed to has higher revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA Inc. The business that Presently has a lower price-to-earnings ratio is considered the more affordable of the two businesses. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s current price-to-earnings ratio is lower than that of UMB Financial Corporation, which means that it is the affordable of the two.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Heartland Financial USA Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1% UMB Financial Corporation 0.00% 8.7% 0.9%

Risk and Volatility

Heartland Financial USA Inc. is 6.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its 0.94 beta. UMB Financial Corporation on the other hand, has 0.91 beta which makes it 9.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heartland Financial USA Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 UMB Financial Corporation 0 0 1 3.00

Heartland Financial USA Inc. has a 26.28% upside potential and a consensus target price of $53. Competitively the consensus target price of UMB Financial Corporation is $71, which is potential 14.29% upside. Based on the results shown earlier, Heartland Financial USA Inc. is looking more favorable than UMB Financial Corporation, analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Heartland Financial USA Inc. and UMB Financial Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 55.5% and 89.9%. Insiders held 1.9% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 0.8% of UMB Financial Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Financial USA Inc. 6.91% 8.53% 6.18% 5.58% -17.56% 9.42% UMB Financial Corporation 1.29% 3.99% -0.9% 7.45% -4.22% 11.96%

For the past year Heartland Financial USA Inc. has weaker performance than UMB Financial Corporation

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors UMB Financial Corporation beats Heartland Financial USA Inc.

UMB Financial Corporation, a bank holding company, provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through three segments: Bank, Institutional Investment Management, and Asset Servicing. The Bank segment offers a range of banking services to commercial, retail, government, and correspondent bank customers through its branches, call center, Internet banking, and ATM network. Its services comprise traditional commercial and consumer banking, treasury management, leasing, foreign exchange, merchant bankcard, wealth management, brokerage, insurance, capital markets, investment banking, corporate trust, and correspondent banking. The Institutional Investment Management segment offers equity and fixed income investment strategies in the intermediary and institutional markets through mutual funds, traditional separate accounts, and sub-advisory relationships. The Asset Servicing segment provides various investment products comprising mutual funds, alternative investments, and managed accounts for the asset management industry. Its services comprise fund administration, fund accounting, investor services, transfer agency, distribution, marketing, custody, alternative investment services, managed account services, and collective and multiple-series trust services. The company operates through a network of branches and offices in the states of Missouri, Kansas, Colorado, Illinois, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Nebraska, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Indiana, Utah, Minnesota, California, and Wisconsin. The company was founded in 1913 and is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri.