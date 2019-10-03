Contrasting of Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Since Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) are part of the Regional – Southwest Banks industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA Inc. 44 1.10 32.65M 3.66 13.16 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 40 1.18 25.72M 3.33 12.51

Table 1 demonstrates Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation. Enterprise Financial Services Corp appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Heartland Financial USA Inc. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Heartland Financial USA Inc. is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Enterprise Financial Services Corp, indicating that it is currently more expensive of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 has Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA Inc. 73,735,320.69% 9.6% 1.1% Enterprise Financial Services Corp 64,155,649.79% 13.9% 1.5%

Volatility & Risk

Heartland Financial USA Inc. has a 0.94 beta, while its volatility is 6.00% which is less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s 13.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.13 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for Heartland Financial USA Inc. and Enterprise Financial Services Corp are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Enterprise Financial Services Corp 0 0 1 3.00

Heartland Financial USA Inc. has a 19.18% upside potential and a consensus price target of $53. Enterprise Financial Services Corp on the other hand boasts of a $48 consensus price target and a 21.55% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Enterprise Financial Services Corp seems more appealing than Heartland Financial USA Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 55.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 72.7% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp are owned by institutional investors. Insiders owned 1.9% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1% of Enterprise Financial Services Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Financial USA Inc. 6.91% 8.53% 6.18% 5.58% -17.56% 9.42% Enterprise Financial Services Corp -2.53% 0.46% -2.04% -7.25% -25.9% 10.76%

For the past year Heartland Financial USA Inc. has weaker performance than Enterprise Financial Services Corp

Summary

On 9 of the 13 factors Heartland Financial USA Inc. beats Enterprise Financial Services Corp.