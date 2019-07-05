Contrasting of Heartland Financial USA Inc. (HTLF) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF)

Heartland Financial USA Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) and BOK Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:BOKF) compete against each other in the Regional – Southwest Banks sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Heartland Financial USA Inc. 45 3.18 N/A 3.66 11.77 BOK Financial Corporation 82 3.29 N/A 6.55 12.28

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Heartland Financial USA Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation. BOK Financial Corporation seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to Heartland Financial USA Inc. The business with a lower price-to-earnings ratio is presently more affordable of the two stocks. Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s presently lower price-to-earnings ratio makes it the more affordable of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Heartland Financial USA Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0.00% 9.6% 1.1% BOK Financial Corporation 0.00% 11.1% 1.2%

Volatility and Risk

Heartland Financial USA Inc. has a 0.9 beta, while its volatility is 10.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. BOK Financial Corporation has a 1.23 beta and it is 23.00% more volatile than S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Heartland Financial USA Inc. and BOK Financial Corporation can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Heartland Financial USA Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 BOK Financial Corporation 0 1 0 2.00

BOK Financial Corporation on the other hand boasts of a $89 consensus price target and a 15.96% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 56.5% of Heartland Financial USA Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 39.8% of BOK Financial Corporation are owned by institutional investors. About 0.4% of Heartland Financial USA Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.8% of BOK Financial Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Heartland Financial USA Inc. -3.99% -5.26% -10.8% -21.4% -20.3% -2.09% BOK Financial Corporation -6.01% -5.43% -9.4% -9.37% -22.29% 9.71%

For the past year Heartland Financial USA Inc. had bearish trend while BOK Financial Corporation had bullish trend.

Summary

On 11 of the 10 factors BOK Financial Corporation beats Heartland Financial USA Inc.

BOK Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, operates BOKF, NA that provides various financial products and services in Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Northwest Arkansas, Colorado, Arizona, and Kansas/Missouri. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer Banking, and Wealth Management. The Commercial Banking segment offers lending, treasury and cash management services, and customer risk management products for small businesses, middle market, and larger commercial customers. This segment also operates TransFund electronic funds network. The Consumer Banking segment provides lending and deposit services to small business customers through the retail branch network; and mortgage banking services. The Wealth Management segment offers fiduciary, private banking, and investment advisory services; and brokerage and trading services, as well as underwrites state and municipal securities. The company provides commercial loans, such as loans for working capital, facilities acquisition or expansion, purchases of equipment, and other needs of commercial customers; and service, healthcare, wholesale/retail sector, and energy sector loans. It also offers commercial real estate loans for the construction of buildings or other enhancements to real estate and property held by borrowers for investment purposes; and residential mortgage, personal, and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides automated teller machines (ATM), call center, and Internet and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2015, it operated 2,021 TransFund ATM locations. BOK Financial Corporation was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Tulsa, Oklahoma.