Contrasting of HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC)

Since HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) and MTBC Inc. (NASDAQ:MTBC) are part of the Healthcare Information Services industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthEquity Inc. 72 12.03 N/A 1.47 55.96 MTBC Inc. 5 0.82 N/A -0.70 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of HealthEquity Inc. and MTBC Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthEquity Inc. 0.00% 19.7% 18.3% MTBC Inc. 0.00% -24.3% -19.2%

Volatility & Risk

A 1.47 beta means HealthEquity Inc.’s volatility is 47.00% more than S&P 500’s volatility. MTBC Inc.’s 62.00% more volatile than S&P 500 which is a result of the 1.62 beta.

Analyst Recommendations

The Ratings and Recommendations for HealthEquity Inc. and MTBC Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthEquity Inc. 0 3 6 2.67 MTBC Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

HealthEquity Inc.’s upside potential is 48.92% at a $88.4 average target price. MTBC Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $6.75 average target price and a 51.01% potential upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that MTBC Inc. seems more appealing than HealthEquity Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both HealthEquity Inc. and MTBC Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 88.6% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders owned roughly 1.3% of HealthEquity Inc.’s shares. Comparatively, 48.6% are MTBC Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) HealthEquity Inc. 0.34% 27.6% 18.26% 29.61% 10.6% 37.44% MTBC Inc. 1.5% -5% -6.68% 16.14% 0.64% 25%

For the past year HealthEquity Inc. has stronger performance than MTBC Inc.

Summary

On 8 of the 10 factors HealthEquity Inc. beats MTBC Inc.

HealthEquity, Inc. provides various solutions for managing health care accounts, health reimbursement arrangements, and flexible spending accounts for health plans, insurance companies, and third-party administrators in the United States. Its products and services include healthcare saving and spending platform, a cloud-based platform for individuals to make health saving and spending decisions, pay healthcare bills, compare treatment options and prices, receive personalized benefit and clinical information, earn wellness incentives, grow their savings, and make investment choices; and health savings accounts. The company also offers online-only investment advisory services through HealthEquity Advisor, a Web-based tool; and healthcare incentives that enable its employer partners and health plan partners to offer, and its members to earn, financial incentives for participation in wellness programs. HealthEquity, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, Utah.