Contrasting of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS)

Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:UEPS), both competing one another are Business Services companies. We will compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 23 3.66 73.72M 1.14 20.99 Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 3 1.70 43.33M -1.56 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Healthcare Services Group Inc. and Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 315,852,613.54% 19.5% 12% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. 1,294,321,474.45% -22.6% -12.2%

Risk and Volatility

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a 0.68 beta, while its volatility is 32.00% which is less volatile than S&P 500. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. is 31.00% less volatile than S&P 500, because of the 0.69 beta.

Liquidity

Healthcare Services Group Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3 and a Quick Ratio of 2.8. Competitively, Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.4 and has 1.3 Quick Ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 0% of Healthcare Services Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 57.2% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 0.2%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 19.66% of Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc. -0.25% 1.76% 14.08% -12.53% -55.83% -13.65%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s stock price has bigger decline than Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors Net 1 UEPS Technologies Inc.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels. It operates through three segments: South African Transaction Processing, International Transaction Processing, and Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies. The South African Transaction Processing segment provides welfare benefit distribution services to the South African government and transaction processing for retailers, utilities, and banks. The International Transaction Processing segment offers payment processing services to merchants and card issuers through its value-added network. The Financial Inclusion and Applied Technologies segment provides short-term loans; and smart card accounts. This segment also sells prepaid products comprising electricity and airtime, as well as hardware and software products; and offers life insurance products. Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.