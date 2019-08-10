Contrasting of Healthcare Services Group Inc. (HCSG) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Both Healthcare Services Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HCSG) and HMS Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:HMSY) compete on a level playing field in the Business Services industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Healthcare Services Group Inc. 33 0.90 N/A 1.14 20.99 HMS Holdings Corp. 32 5.45 N/A 0.78 45.03

Table 1 highlights Healthcare Services Group Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation. HMS Holdings Corp. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Healthcare Services Group Inc. The company that is presently more affordable of the two stocks is the one that has a lower price-to-earnings ratio. Healthcare Services Group Inc. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than HMS Holdings Corp., indicating that it is presently more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Healthcare Services Group Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0.00% 19.5% 12% HMS Holdings Corp. 0.00% 9.9% 6.5%

Risk & Volatility

Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 32.00% less volatile than S&P 500 due to its 0.68 beta. HMS Holdings Corp. on the other hand, has 1.39 beta which makes it 39.00% more volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Healthcare Services Group Inc. is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 2.8. The Current Ratio of rival HMS Holdings Corp. is 5.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 5.3. HMS Holdings Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Healthcare Services Group Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Healthcare Services Group Inc. and HMS Holdings Corp. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Healthcare Services Group Inc. 0 1 2 2.67 HMS Holdings Corp. 0 0 3 3.00

The upside potential is 81.74% for Healthcare Services Group Inc. with consensus target price of $43. Meanwhile, HMS Holdings Corp.’s consensus target price is $42.75, while its potential upside is 12.95%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Healthcare Services Group Inc. is looking more favorable than HMS Holdings Corp., analysts belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

About 0.2% of Healthcare Services Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.3% of HMS Holdings Corp.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Healthcare Services Group Inc. 1.57% -21.66% -25.19% -44.92% -39.7% -40.49% HMS Holdings Corp. 1.31% 3.56% 17.99% 19.52% 47.44% 24.07%

For the past year Healthcare Services Group Inc. has -40.49% weaker performance while HMS Holdings Corp. has 24.07% stronger performance.

Summary

Healthcare Services Group Inc. beats on 7 of the 12 factors HMS Holdings Corp.

Healthcare Services Group, Inc. provides management, administrative, and operating services to the housekeeping, laundry, linen, facility maintenance, and dietary service departments to nursing homes, retirement complexes, rehabilitation centers, and hospitals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Housekeeping and Dietary. The Housekeeping segment engages in the cleaning, disinfecting, and sanitizing of resident rooms and common areas of client's facility, as well as laundering and processing of the bed linens, uniforms, resident personal clothing, and other assorted linen items utilized at a client facility. The Dietary segment is involved in the food purchasing and meal preparation activities, as well as in the provision of professional dietitian services, which include the development of menus that meet the dietary needs of residents. This segment also offers clinical consulting services to facilities. As of December 31, 2016, the company provided its services to 3,500 facilities. Healthcare Services Group, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is based in Bensalem, Pennsylvania.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates in the healthcare insurance benefit cost containment market in the United States. It provides coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers and sponsors to coordinate benefits for claims; and payment integrity services that ensure healthcare claims billed are accurate and appropriate, as well as care management and member analytics technologies. The companyÂ’s services also enable customers to recover improper payments; prevent future improper payments; reduce fraud, waste, and abuse; and ensure regulatory compliance. It serves state Medicaid programs, commercial health plans, federal government health agencies, government and private employers, child support agencies, and other healthcare payers and sponsors. HMS Holdings Corp. was founded in 1974 and is based in Irving, Texas.